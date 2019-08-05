SAPD: 2 men brandishing handgun steal designer purses from Neiman Marcus

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers say they are looking for two men who stole from a Neiman Marcus department store and pointed a gun at an employee.

The incident occurred July 23 around 7:30 p.m. at the Neiman Marcus store at the Shops at La Cantera, in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway.

According to police, the two men stole two high value designer purses from a display shelf before they were confronted by a store employee. One of the men then pointed a gun at the employee just before fleeing with the merchandise in a black car, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

