SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal NW Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on the city's Northwest Side.

The incident occurred March 20 around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Culebra Road, not far from North General McMullen Drive.

According to police, Stephen Hernandez, 26, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle eastbound when a driver in a brown cab pickup truck with a ladder rack ran a stop sign and hit him.

Police said the driver of the truck failed to stop and render aid. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they believe the culprit may live or work near the area where the crime occurred.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

