SAPD seeks help in locating missing 77-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

James Estrada was last seen Wednesday driving a white 2007 GMC Sierra pickup in the 3500 block of Bunyan Drive.

Estrada suffers from a medical condition and is under a doctor's care, police said.

Estrada is 6 feet tall, weighs 211 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on Estrada's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

