SAPD: Teen shot as armed men opened fire on crowd leaving West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning as two men opened fire on people leaving a West Side home.

Authorities said two men in their 20s walked up to a home in the 300 block of Groff Avenue and asked for a woman who wasn't there. According to police, several people told the suspects to leave as they walked out to their cars.

That's when the men opened fire on the people who were leaving the home, shooting the teen in the left knee, police said.

The gunmen ran to a car down the street and drove off, police said. They have not been caught.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.