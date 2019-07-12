Sex assault charges against area high school baseball team dropped

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - The Medina County District Attorney's Office has dropped sexual assault charges against the Hallettsville high school baseball team.

Police were notified in late March about a reported sexual assault involving several of the high school baseball players while the team was in Hondo for a tournament.

The incident was investigated but the case was later dropped after the District Attorney's Office determined "insufficient evidence."

"Investigators looked at several lower-level misdemeanor charges in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office and there was also insufficient evidence to support the elements of those offenses," Hondo police said in a news release Friday.

The Hallettsville Police Department, however, created a new case and acquired indictments on members of the Hallettsville Independent School District for "failing to report the incident within 48 hours as required by state law."

According to reports, the indictments were for the school's principal, assistant principal and the team's head baseball coach.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.