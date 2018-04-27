Fitness instead of food: Teens compete in obstacle course for one-of-a-kind Fiesta event

SAN ANTONIO - Three dozen teams of students from 36 high schools took part in a Fiesta fitness competition centered around a grueling obstacle course.

The "Alpha Warrior Team Tough Fiesta Challenge" was put on by San Antonio Sports with the help of service members from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps. The event was a first for Fiesta, but it filled a new, gap created in the afternoon by the Battle of Flowers Parade's move to the morning this year.

Teams also competed in side events like sack races and tug-of-war, but the obstacle course took center stage. Teams had 6 ½ minutes to complete the course by climbing, hopping, swinging and pushing.

San Antonio Sports President Russ Bookbinder said the day was about teamwork.

"It's about understanding that we all depend on each other," Bookbinder said. "It's about mutual respect. It's about really digging into core values and understanding that."

