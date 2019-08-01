San Antonio's 13th Floor is hiring for hundreds of positions

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's premier haunted house, 13th Floor, is looking to hire hundreds of actors for the 2019 season, including a roll for the infamous La Llorona.

If you want to get paid to scare people, the 10th hiring season for the spooky attraction starts Saturday.

Open positions include actors, event staff, cashiers and makeup artists -- no experience needed.

Auditions and interviews will take place every Saturday from Aug. 3 through Oct. 12 and every Wednesday from Aug. 7 through Sept. 4.

Saturday auditions run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday auditions run from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 2019 season will bring the legendary La Llorona to life. According to a news release, she will be haunting the halls with cries for the children she drowned.

Do you have what it takes? If you're interested in joining the scream team, visit the 13th Floor website or call 210-910-6450.

