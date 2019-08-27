Texas teen murdered 67-year-old man he met on Let Go app, police say

DALLAS - A 67-year-old man has died after being shot while trying to sell a cellphone via the popular resale app Let Go.

Terrius Randolph, 18, is charged with capital murder in Dallas County after allegedly shooting Oluwafemi Joseph Ogundana on Aug. 20 in the 1500 block of Harbor Drive.

Ogundana met with Randolph after exchanging messages about the cellphone via the Let Go app.

Put a ring on it: Police search for 2 diamond ring bandits

Randolph was seen getting in Ogundana's car when witnesses say they heard arguing and one man say, "Don't shoot me."

According to an affidavit, the witnesses heard several shots before seeing Randolph exit the car and walk into a nearby house, owned by Randolph's mother.

When police interviewed Randolph's mother she revealed that her son was part of a street gang known as "Jugg Team" telling police, "They jack people."

All 3 men were charged with violent felonies. Bexar County let them out for free.

An arrest warrant was issued for Randolph on Saturday for the murder but, according to records he is already in Dallas County Jail on unrelated warrants.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.