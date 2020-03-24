Coronavirus updates in Texas: State's largest counties issue stay-at-home orders; rural hospitals face critical challenges

"Wash Ur Hands" was spray-painted over the iconic “Be Somebody" graffiti that normally appears on a rail bridge near downtown Houston. The new message is in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak. March 3, 2020. Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Tuesday's biggest developments:

Texas’ largest counties issuing stay-at-home orders

Efforts taken to slow spread of COVID-19 may hit rural hospitals hard

[8:40 a.m.] Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley on Tuesday ordered residents to stay in their homes as much as possible as the state grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Monday evening issued a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order effective 11:59 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. April 9. The move came one day after Dallas County issued a similar order. And the Austin City Council and Travis County will team up Tuesday to issue a similar stay-at-home decree, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune on Monday. — Alex Samuels

[5 a.m.] As hospitals increase capacity to treat a growing number of patients who may become infected with COVID-19, rural hospital administrators say financial hardships could force them to do the opposite.

The administrators say the precautions being taken, such as the cancellation of elective surgeries — which are one of the hospitals' most lucrative income streams — threaten to hasten the rate of closures.

"If we're not able to address the short-term cash needs of rural hospitals, we're going to see hundreds of rural hospitals close before this crisis ends," Alan Morgan, the head of the National Rural Health Association, recently told Kaiser Health News. "This is not hyperbole." — Edgar Walters