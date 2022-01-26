Donald Trump coming to Texas this weekend; Abbott, Paxton, Patrick to speak at ‘Save America’ rally

(Ben Gray, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Former President Donald Trump invited Texas’ top Republicans on stage at this weekend’s “Save America” rally in the Houston area.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Agriculture Commission Sid Miller are all listed as guest speakers at the event, which takes Saturday evening in Conroe.

Trump himself is slated to deliver remarks, too, in an effort to “advance the MAGA agenda,” the website states.

But the Houston Chronicle reported that the gathering is also an event for networking and getting Republicans to volunteer or donate amid this election cycle.

Before the rally, Trump will take the stage for the “American Freedom Tour” in Houston. Donald Trump Jr. is among the guest speakers for the Houston stop.