Texas A&M University System bans diversity statements from job applications

John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, speaks during a press conference at the PalmWood Event and Conference center in downtown Fort Worth on May 19, 2022.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has directed leaders of its 11 universities and eight agencies to stop asking job candidates for statements about their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in their applications.

“No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” Sharp said in a directive sent to university leaders Thursday.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office sent a letter to public university and state agencies saying that DEI hiring practices violated federal and state employment laws and barring them from hiring on factors “other than merit.” Legal experts have said the governor’s office mischaracterized the legal practices employers use when considering diversity in their hiring.

Sharp said Thursday he directed all system universities and agencies to review their employment and admissions practices. He said he is standardizing hiring practices system-wide by limiting faculty and staff applications to a cover letter, curriculum vitae, statements on research or teaching philosophies and professional references.

Universities and system agencies were also directed to make sure websites and printed materials related to employment and admissions practices reflect these changes. Texas A&M University has not considered race in student admissions since 2003.

Abbott’s order prompted multiple universities to make changes to hiring, particularly around the practice of asking job candidates to submit diversity statements, which are typically one to two page letters where job candidates are asked to share their experiences working with diverse populations and their commitment to helping a diverse group of students succeed. Critics have characterized them as political litmus tests.

Last week, the University of Texas System announced a pause on future DEI initiatives and called for all universities in the system to review their DEI policies. Texas A&M University in College Station had already directed departments to no longer require diversity statements in future job postings, according to emails obtained by The Texas Tribune.

Texas Tech University also came under fire recently after a conservative advocacy group criticized the university’s biology department for evaluating job candidates based on their understanding of diversity initiatives and commitment to fostering an inclusive atmosphere among students and faculty. The university said it was reviewing hiring practices within its departments to ensure other areas were not using similar criteria.

