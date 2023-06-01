Texas teen charged after 4 people found dead inside home

Cesar Olalde was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and booked at the Bowie County Jail.

TEXARKANA, Texas – An 18-year-old man was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a Northeast Texas home where four people were found dead.

The Nash Police Department said the discovery was made on May 23 at a home in the 500 block of Lemon Acres, not far from Texarkana.

Police said the suspect, Cesar Olalde, had barricaded himself inside the home and was believed to be armed.

As police responded to the situation, they “received information that multiple lives had already been taken inside the home,” a news release states.

A negotiator from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office got Olalde to surrender and he was taken into custody.

Police then entered the home and found four people dead, the release states. Their names, ages and causes of death were not available.

He was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and booked at the Bowie County Jail. His bond is set at $10 million, records with the Bowie County Jail show.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nash police at 903-838-0822.

