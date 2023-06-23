TribCast: The rise of renewable energy in Texas

(Annie Mulligan For The Texas Tribune, Annie Mulligan For The Texas Tribune)

Texas Tribune TribCast: June 23, 2023 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, energy expert Doug Lewin discusses how wind and solar power are supplying an increasing amount of electricity in Texas whether state leaders like it or not.

Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23. Join them to get their take on what’s next for Texas and the nation.