Body cam footage shows Texas officers pulling man out of burning car

Body camera footage from police officers in North Texas shows them rescuing an unconscious passenger from a burning car.

The White Settlement Police Department said the car crashed into a pole at 2:40 a.m. Saturday on South Cherry Lane. The impact caused the car’s engine compartment to catch on fire.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle, police said, but the passenger was unconscious.

Officers arrived at the scene and pulled the passenger to safety. See body-camera and dash-camera footage in the video player above.

Both the passenger and driver were taken to the hospital, and they’re expected to be OK.

Police said they are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash. Investigators said the driver may have lost control, drove over a curb and struck the pole.

“I want to highlight the heroic actions by the brave police officers who serve our community,” police Chief Christopher Cook said in a news release. “As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome. Our dispatchers received the information and were able to get our team in a position to help while managing the 9-1-1 calls and police radio.”

The investigation is ongoing.

