State Rep. Rhetta Bowers latest to join race for Colin Allred’s U.S. House seat

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

State Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Rowlett, has joined the large primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.

Bowers made her campaign official Tuesday, reversing a previous decision not to run and facing off against a Texas House colleague, Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch.Bowers released a video where she touted her legislative experience and promised to “keep standing up for you and the progressive change we need.” She announced an initial list of endorsements including former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, and seven Democratic colleagues in the Legislature.

At least 10 other Democrats are running for Allred’s solidly Democratic seat as he vies for U.S. Senate.

Johnson had long been expected to run for the seat and made her bid formal after the regular legislative session ended in late June. Bowers said earlier that month that she would not run.

“It’s curious that Rep. Bowers has flip-flopped on her previous statement about running to Texas voters,” Johnson said in a statement that noted how little money Bowers recently had in her state campaign account. “I am still the candidate with the best ability to raise and deploy the necessary funds to ensure Democrats hold this seat.”

Bowers’ announcement did not directly address her reversal, but in a news release, she said it is “imperative that the historically marginalized communities of our part of Texas continue to have a voice and a seat at the table in Congress.” Bowers is Black and after redistricting in 2021, the district no longer has a white majority of eligible voters; Johnson is white.

Bowers’ campaign means there will be a vacancy in state House District 113, which she has represented since 2009. The seat leans Democratic.

The Texas Tribune Festival is almost here! Join us Sept. 21-23 in downtown Austin for 125+ unforgettable conversations featuring nearly 300 speakers. Be there for Texas’ biggest politics and policy event when you buy your tickets today.