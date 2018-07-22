Three bodies recovered following San Marcos apartment fire

SAN MARCOS - Authorities on Sunday recovered three bodies from the scene of a fire that damaged two San Marcos apartment complexes Friday morning.

Investigators were unable to carry out search efforts on Saturday due to the instability of the structure. Officials said they were waiting for the walls to collapse before beginning recovery efforts.

The three bodies were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

Investigators continue to search the rubble for more bodies. Five people who lived at the apartment complex remain unaccounted for.

Officials released the names of the unaccounted-for individuals Friday afternoon:

James Miranda

Haley Frizzell

Belinda Moats

David Ortiz

Dru Estes

Officials with the city of San Marcos said they have been in constant communication with their families.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday at the Iconic Village Apartments in the 220 block of Ramsay Street, engulfing one building and moving to a second building. The fire also damaged one building at Vintage Pads Apartments, located at 1000 N. LBJ Drive.

A total of seven people were injured, but six suffered non-life-threatening injuries, city officials said. The individual who suffered critical injuries was taken to Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms National Response Team, a resource available to local agencies dealing with fires of this magnitude, is leading the fire investigation in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the City of San Marcos Fire Marshal, according to a news release.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Officials have scheduled a press conference for Monday to provide an update on the investigation.

Those seeking information on their loved ones who may have been affected by the fire should call 512-754-2291.

People interested in donating to those affected by the fire can donate to the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team and write "iconic" in the comment section of the donation.

