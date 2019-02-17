TRAFFIC ALERT: Rolling construction on Highway 281 causes huge backups

SAN ANTONIO - Rolling construction along Highway 281 near the Quarry is causing huge backups.

San Antonio police confirmed Sunday morning that construction crews are performing maintenance along both the north and the southbound sides of the highway.

The construction is planned to continue moving northward up Highway 281 until 2 p.m.

Traffic is stacking up in both directions near the Basse Road.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

