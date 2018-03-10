News

Tubing outfitters open up just in time for spring break

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SAN MARCOS - As temperatures heat up, area tube outfitters are opening up shop, many in anticipation of spring break.

Tube rental facilities have opened in New Braunfels, San Marcos and Martindale, offering spring breakers the opportunity to choose which river they would like to float.

The following tube rental facilities are open as of March 10:

Comal Tubes
1880 Business 35 South
New Braunfels, Texas

Rockin' R River Rides
1405 Gruene Rd.
New Braunfels, Texas

Don's Fish Camp
105 Nelle Lane
Martindale, Texas

Texas State Tubes
2024 N Old Bastrop Highway
San Marcos, Texas

Corner Tubes
120 South Liberty Ave.
New Braunfels, Texas

