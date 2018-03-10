Tubing outfitters open up just in time for spring break

SAN MARCOS - As temperatures heat up, area tube outfitters are opening up shop, many in anticipation of spring break.

Tube rental facilities have opened in New Braunfels, San Marcos and Martindale, offering spring breakers the opportunity to choose which river they would like to float.

The following tube rental facilities are open as of March 10:

Comal Tubes

1880 Business 35 South

New Braunfels, Texas

Rockin' R River Rides

1405 Gruene Rd.

New Braunfels, Texas

Don's Fish Camp

105 Nelle Lane

Martindale, Texas

Texas State Tubes

2024 N Old Bastrop Highway

San Marcos, Texas

Corner Tubes

120 South Liberty Ave.

New Braunfels, Texas

