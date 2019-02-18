Veteran SAPD officer arrested for assaulting girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An 11-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning after he assaulted his girlfriend, police said.

The officer, Stephen Melton, faces a family violence charge in connection with the incident. Police said the assault happened in the 400 block of Heimer Road around 4 a.m. when Melton was off-duty.

According to authorities, Melton and the woman were arguing when he pushed her to the ground. Police said the woman suffered a visible head injury but did not elaborate on the severity of the injury.

“I am disturbed at the allegations made against this off-duty officer," San Antonio police Chief William McManus said. "I’m satisfied with the quick work of the of the SAPD patrol officers and detectives who immediately began investigating and quickly made an arrest once probable cause was developed.

"The criminal case will be submitted to the Bexar Co. DA’s Office and Internal Affairs will conduct an administrative review. When those findings are completed, the appropriate discipline will be administered."

Melton was assigned to the East Side substation but was placed on paid administrative leave Sunday as a result of his arrest, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.