Woman, two dogs found safe after fire destroys home

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident is safe following a fire at her home Monday morning in the 1500 block of West Ridgewood Court.

Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the home at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Flames had already engulfed the front of the home when SAFD arrived.

The woman who lives at the residence was found safe outside along with two of her dogs.

A third dog was found dead inside the home by firefighters who said it was difficult to get inside due to heavy clutter.

Firefighters said they were concerned the fire would spread to the home next door but were able to contain it without the fire spreading.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping the woman.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

