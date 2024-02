Buckingham Palace's statement on King Charles III's cancer diagnosis

Undated handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III during the state tour of France in September 2023. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The palace says the cancer is not related to the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has. It said Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible." (Samir Hussein via AP)

LONDON – Royal officials said Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment.

Here is the statement from Buckingham Palace in full:

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."