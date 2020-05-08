These San Antonio-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Betty, Labrador retriever

Betty is a sweet female Labrador retriever dog being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Betty gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She's already house-trained.

From Betty's current caretaker:

Betty would love to go on an adventure with you. She’ll walk right beside you and wag her tail as she meets new people. She loves walking around the River Walk and curiously follows the sound of the water. Betty knows “sit” and “shake” and this smart girl is wanting to learn more! Toys are her favorite and she’ll play fetch all day long.

Belle, English bulldog

Belle is a female English bulldog dog being cared for at SNIPSA Inc.

Belle is eager to make friends, and she's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. She is spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Belle's current caretakers say:

Belle is happy and full of love. This bulldog will chase you down until she gets a nice pat on the head and if you give her a belly rub, Belle never leave your side! Belle gets along with all dogs and cats and is always sweet to every person she encounters.

Eliza, chihuahua

Eliza is a female chihuahua dog in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Eliza is a social butterfly — she gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Eliza's current caretakers say:

Eliza has nothing but love to give. She is great with humans of all ages, dogs of all sizes and has no problem sharing her space with a cat. If you’re looking for that loving lap dog, Eliza is your girl. This blonde beauty enjoys going for walks through the neighborhood and can tag along anywhere with you as she is always on her best behavior. Believe it or not, we have found a chihuahua who has yet to make a “yip yip”.

Holly, shepherd mix

Holly is a sweet female shepherd mix being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Holly has been vaccinated.

From Holly's current caretaker:

Holly loves meeting new people and will climb right into your lap for extra snuggles and gentle kisses. She really enjoys going on walks where she can sniff to her heart's content, and can't wait to be your adventure buddy. Holly is very treat motivated and easy to train and she would make a great addition to your family!

Maxwell, dachshund and black Labrador retriever mix

Maxwell is a male dachshund and black Labrador retriever mix being kept at San Antonio Pets Alive!

His vaccinations are already up to date.

From Maxwell's current caretaker:

Maxwell is a sweet boy who is a bit shy and needs help trusting people again. He warms up quickly when he's given treats and will even take treats from your hand. With time and love, this sweet boy will make the perfect companion!

Molly, Australian shepherd and Jack Russell terrier mix

Molly is a lovable female Australian shepherd and Jack Russell terrier mix in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Molly gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. SNIPSA Inc., however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Molly's current caretakers say:

Molly is very active, toy-driven and craves stimulation. With her stamina and outgoing personality, Molly is always ready for a fun adventure! This little fluff loves humans and would make a great family dog but would probably do better with a family without small children as this spunky girl, typical to her breeds, loves to herd.

