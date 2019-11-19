75ºF

Want to eliminate or lower your electric bill? All the reasons to consider going solar

Benefits include a 30% federal tax credit, 68 cent per-watt rebate

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you paying over $100 on your electric bill?

By switching to solar energy from the sun, you can eliminate 75-100% of your bill.

That means you can save some money on holiday shopping instead of paying for an electric bill.

Benefits for homeowners to invest in solar

  • Increase property value
  • 30% Federal tax credit
  • $.68 per watt rebate

If you are interested in going solar, South Texas Solar Systems services consumers who want to lower their electricity bills by switching to solar.

Click here to see if your roof qualifies for solar.

For more information, visit txsolarsystems.com or call 210-405-8628.

