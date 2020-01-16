Loose leaf teas with a pop-culture twist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s tea made for the nerd in all of us. With names like Healing Potion, Aura of Courage, and Barbarians Rage - Ivory Monocle teas are a must-have for video game, fantasy and role-playing fans.

If all of that means nothing to you - the flavor blends are tasty & one-of-kind. There’s even a blend that taste just like coffee for all those java addicts looking for a good switch out.

