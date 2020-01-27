74ºF

SA Live

The game of hard knocks at the Hard Rock Cafe

Food, drinks and fun for the big game

Nicole Mattox

Tags: San Antonio, SA Live, big game, party

SAN ANTONIO – Have you thought about where to watch the big game coming up?

If you are looking for great food, drinks and a lot of entertainment, check out the Hard Rock Cafe’s game day celebration.

The party will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 5:30 P.M.- 9:30 P.M.

If you want more information, or want to make a reservation, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.