Chef Tatu shows you the best dips to make for football parties
Watch Chef Tatu on KSAT TV streaming app
SAN ANTONIO – With the big game just around the corner, Chef Tatu shows you how to make delicious dips for your football get-togethers.
WATCH: Chef Tatu as seen on the KSAT TV streaming app
The best part? These dips are made with common ingredients that are probably already in your fridge, so they’re super convenient and easy.
Among the recipes, a chicken and sour cream dip and a sweet chili lime sauce that are sure to be hits on game day. Watch the video above to check them out.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.