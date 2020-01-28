Chef Tatu shows you the best dips to make for football parties

SAN ANTONIO – With the big game just around the corner, Chef Tatu shows you how to make delicious dips for your football get-togethers.

The best part? These dips are made with common ingredients that are probably already in your fridge, so they’re super convenient and easy.

Among the recipes, a chicken and sour cream dip and a sweet chili lime sauce that are sure to be hits on game day. Watch the video above to check them out.