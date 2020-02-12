The 3 best things to buy at President’s Day sales

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Shop til you drop this weekend!

President’s Day weekend is a time in which you can score some of the biggest discounts on furniture.

Here are three items to be on the lookout for during President’s Day sales.

1. Electronics and appliances

Prices on appliances and electronics will be lower this weekend than they have been in recent months. If you are in desperate need of a new TV, this weekend might be a good time to check out online offers.

2. Apparel

Winter isn’t over yet in South Texas, but many clothing retailers are offering winter clothing for a steep discount this weekend. Stock up on winter jackets for a bargain while you can. The outlets are great to find your favorite items on clearance!

3. Furniture

Need a new sofa, reclining chair, loveseat, home theatre or coffee table?

While you’re out shopping, Star Furniture and Mattresses President’s Day sale is running through Feb. 24, with all furniture 25% to 40% off. New models are typically introduced around this time, so look around the store for extra savings on floor models.

For more information, visit starfurniture.com or call 210-558-7800.