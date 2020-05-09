3 brunch cocktails you have to try

SAN ANTONIO – Dulce Vida Tequila makes bartending look easy. On the brunch menu today are 3 simple recipes anyone can make it home with the help of Dulce Vida’s grapefruit-infused tequila.

MIMOSA

• .5 ounces Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

• 1 part Champagne

• 1 part Orange Juice

SKINNY PALOMA

• 1 part Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

• 3 parts Topo Chico or sparkling mineral water

• Squeeze in a fresh lime

• Garnish with a grapefruit slice

FROZEN PALOMA

• 2 ounces Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

• Squeeze half a grapefruit

• Squeeze in 1 full Lime

• Blend all ingredients

• Enjoy