3 brunch cocktails you have to try
Dulce Vida Tequila shows you simple and delicious sips perfect for Mother’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Dulce Vida Tequila makes bartending look easy. On the brunch menu today are 3 simple recipes anyone can make it home with the help of Dulce Vida’s grapefruit-infused tequila.
MIMOSA
• .5 ounces Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
• 1 part Champagne
• 1 part Orange Juice
SKINNY PALOMA
• 1 part Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
• 3 parts Topo Chico or sparkling mineral water
• Squeeze in a fresh lime
• Garnish with a grapefruit slice
FROZEN PALOMA
• 2 ounces Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila
• Squeeze half a grapefruit
• Squeeze in 1 full Lime
• Blend all ingredients
• Enjoy
