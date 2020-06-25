This home in Scenic Loop includes modern contemporary architecture accompanied by a ‘unique’ aquarium-like pool

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

In Scenic Loop in northwest Bexar County, you’ll find one-of-a-kind homes nestled in the Texas Hill Country, experts said.

The 2020 Parade of Homes tour features many beautiful new homes, one of which has an elevated, modern architectural style built by Adam Wilson Custom Homes.

“As you walk in the front door, you’ll see a floating staircase,” said Adam Wilson, owner of Adam Wilson Custom. “It’s really breathtaking with the glass railing and iron structure. As you walk around the corner, you’ll come into a European-style kitchen with a lot of neat accessories that allow the cabinet doors to open and close automatically.”

The builder utilizes several coordinating materials such as glass, metal and wood in each design.

“It’s a very contemporary style of architecture,” Wilson said. “We like to use a lot of different materials that contrast. We have wood paneling in front of the kitchen window and structural steel construction framing, metal wall panels as well as stucco.”

One of the “coolest” features in the parade, some might say, is the transparent panel on the pool from Adam Wilson Custom Homes.

“It looks as if you’re in an aquarium,” the owner said. “It’s very unique. I’ve never seen it in San Antonio, Texas.”

Adam Wilson Custom Homes was awarded the 2019 State Texas Custom Homebuilder of the Year by Texas Association of Builders.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety.

Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Adam Wilson Custom Homes to schedule an appointment.

Face masks are required to enter this year’s event. Guests will need to provide their own face mask and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate. Open houses on the tour are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.