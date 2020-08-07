Ready, set, race! Andretti Indoor Karting & Gaming reopens with safety, social distancing in mind

SAN ANTONIO – Ready to get your race on? Andretti Indoor Karting & Gaming is open again, and they have special social distancing and safety measures in place.

Andretti requires all guests to wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all time within the facility. The requirement does not apply to children with specific age requirements, per county, city and state mandates, nor to individuals who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition. For more information, visit www.andrettikarting.com/playsafely.

There’s a deal this weekend for National Bowling Day, so don’t miss out!

And don’t forget the food! You can recharge with a tasty burger and fries, like Jen did on Friday. Check out the video below for more.