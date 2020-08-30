Helpful tech for the kids as they return to school

San Antonio – Tech lifestyle expert, Carly Knobloch, has found some great technology and brands that are sure to aid with students’ transition back into the school year, whether it be in class or at home.

Tobi Robot Smartwatch

It is Great for 4-8 year olds and has all the features of an interactive smart watch. It has a built in pedometer, learning games and many more features.

Wireless Printer

The Canon Image Class MF-232W is an all in one laser printer that is essential for the home office/classroom. It supports wireless printing, printing from your phone, and keeps printing costs down since it only requires black & white toner all for $99.

Bus Guardian

Bus guardian monitors bus tracking and bus sanitation so parents can know that their kids are riding in a safe environment. Both the parents and bus drivers check in with it and log the regular cleanings.

Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors provides free online classes to help parents and students with the struggles that come with distance learning. With topics that cover just about anything it is a great tool to use.

