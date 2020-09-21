Twitter famous cheesecakes

San Antonio – Sierra Graham, Owner of Sierra’s Sweet Cakes has watched her business take off in the last 4 months from a viral tweet about her amazing cheesecakes.

Sierra had originally began making cheesecakes because they weren’t all that common in the area, and at first she was only making them for her friends and family until a tweet of her cheesecakes went viral. Since then she has been sold out every week.

Her most popular flavors include the lemon blueberry, plain with strawberry sauce, and the Oreo cheesecake.

Sierra makes all of her delicious cheesecakes out her own home kitchen and hopes to one day have her very own kitchen specifically for her creations.

To get your hands on one of these cheesecakes visit Sierra’s Sweet Cakes website.