“Bake” your sweetheart’s day with Big Red cupcakes or a concha bouquet

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to order something custom-made for your special someone, why not support a local business too?

Pastry Chef Felicia Miranda is a graduate of Brackenridge High School and the Culinary Institute of America.

“I love creating custom cakes, 3D and sculpted too,” Miranda said.

Some of the more unique items on her menu include pickle cupcakes and Big Red cupcakes.

“They taste like a big red float,” she said.

The pickle cupcakes have pickles in the batter and are made with sour cream.

Right now, if you buy a dozen cupcakes she will donate a dozen to essential workers. She also makes apple turnovers, homemade conchas and cookies.

If you don’t get an order in this week, you can find “Cakes by Felicia” at the Witte Cocktails & Culture event on Wednesday, February 17th at 7 p.m. click here for ticket information.

To place an order with Cakes by Felicia, click here.