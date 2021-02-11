What to expect this year at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – There are a lot of changes at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this year. Here’s what you can expect.

Instead of being held at the AT&T Center, the rodeo will be at the Freeman Coliseum. Safety measures include face covering requirements, temperature checks, physical distancing, air purification, sanitization and “grab-and-go” concession stands. You can learn more about the new safety measures here.

While an amended San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will still go on, the carnival this year is officially canceled, and only a small number of tickets are available.

Ad

“There are very, very, very limited rodeo tickets,” Sides said. She suggested people seeking tickets should visit the rodeo’s website or “see if you are able to purchase something off of the secondary market.”

While you probably won’t be able to attend the rodeo, you can still help recipients of rodeo scholarships by giving donations or become a volunteer for the months leading up to next year’s event.

“We’re here to be a volunteer organization that gives back as much as possible for these kids and their livestock projects,” Sides said.

Watch the video above to learn more ways to support the rodeo in 2021. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 11 to 28, with the official rodeo kick-off on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.

Ad

Related:

• Rodeo officials say preventing COVID-19 spread top priority

• KSAT’s ‘Let’s Rodeo San Antonio’ 2021 special