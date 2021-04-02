Tips from the Pit: Leg of lamb, an Easter favorite

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an Easter favorite that you can find at your local grocer or butcher shop. Adrian Davila, pitmaster at Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, shares tips for how to grill leg of lamb.

Davila’s tips:

1. Call ahead to make sure your grocer or butcher shop has leg of lamb. There are several types, but Davila suggests semi-boneless so it cooks faster.

2. Score the meat before you season it, so all the flavors will penetrate the surface. Davila recommends slicing the top across, then turning the meat and slicing again so it makes a diamond pattern.

4. Rub extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper all over the surface of the lamb leg.

5. Season with fresh herbs from the garden, including rosemary, thyme and oregano. You can find them in the refrigerated part of the produce section if you don’t grow your own. But don’t over-chop them! Just sprinkle them generously onto the lamb to create a nice crust.

6. Grill the lamb leg in the pit, low and slow at 250°F for 3 to 4 hours. You want the meat to be between medium and medium-well, with an internal temperature of 135°F to 145°F.

7. Let the meat rest for 15 to 40 minutes once you take it off the grill. Slice and enjoy!

For more information on Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, visit the website. You can find Davila’s book, “Cowboy Barbecue,” here.

