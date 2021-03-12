Tips from the Pit: Pink Butcher Paper

SEGUIN – Get fired up about a pink piece of paper because it will change your grilling game. If you have ever wondered why your barbecue comes wrapped in paper, then this tip from the pit will leave you saying, “well-done.”

Adrian Davila owner of Davila’s BBQ and author of “Cowboy Barbecue” shares what the difference between white paper and pink paper is. Pink Butcher Paper has no wax, which allows the barbecue to absorb smoke. Once brisket is wrapped in the pink paper during the smoking process the meat will retain the moisture inside more effectively. The paper is pink because it is unbleached.

For more information on Davila’s BBQ or to order it, click here.