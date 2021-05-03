How you can score free movie tickets for Teacher Appreciation Week

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you a teacher in San Antonio?

Firstmark Credit Union is partnering with Santikos Entertainment to offer five deserving teachers the opportunity to win a private screening for themselves and 20 guests.

Each day, a new teacher winner will be announced on the Firstmark website, the Santikos website and on both social media platforms.

Entering the private screening giveaway

Teachers can enter by taking these two actions on Instagram:

1) Tag a teacher friend in the comments and 2) Follow @firstmarkcu on Instagram. The winners will be randomly selected at the close of each day and announced the following morning.

To get a voucher to Santikos Entertainment, teachers can pick up a voucher at all participating San Antonio Firstmark Credit Union Financial Centers. Each Monday through Friday, 200 vouchers will be released to help build excitement online and in person.

Each Financial Center will have a Teacher Appreciation poster on a tripod stand near the teller line, where teachers will be asked to take a photo to share on social.