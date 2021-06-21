As seen on SA Live - Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party - June 21, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Tonight on the SA Live Fiesta River Parade After Party, Fiesta food, music, cocktails, games, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and more!

The confetti is falling and the floats are about to go down the San Antonio River! Viva Fiesta! Mike and Fiona head to the Thompson San Antonio hotel to make their own parade floats with master crafter Stephanie Peña Frost, owner of Princess and the Monkey Home Decor.

The Stream Factory gussied-up our set and we’re ready to get the party started! Check out their Instagram page for details on how to book them for your next party.

Chamoy y Mas will play a fun game with us, kicked off by a TikTok challenge and wrapping up with a refreshment. You can find more about their products here.

Jen takes flight with the U.S. Army Golden Knights! If you missed this Fiesta first during Fiesta Fiesta, you’re going to want to see this.

Plus, Fiesta cocktails and a skinny twist on gorditas with La Familia Cortez, a crafty game with Cristy’s Casa de Colores (custom yard art and more), performances by Mateo Lopez with Mariachi Azteca de America and Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio.

Don’t miss the SA Live Fiesta River Parade After Party tonight at 9 p.m. after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on KSAT 12.