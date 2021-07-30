As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 30, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., elevated burgers and hot dogs, award-winning Texas gin, basketball conditioning for kids and more.

The Shack goes beyond the traditional summer eats. They make a spicy “caliente” burger and an enchilada hot dog. Don’t miss it!

JC Ultimate Training drops in for our weekly Get Fit Friday segment. Jermaine Collier tells us about his new training space and shares basketball conditioning drills that kids can do.

Gin is making a comeback! Award-winning, Texas-made Waterloo Gin makes summer refreshing with watermelon cocktails and more.

We’ll hear a performance by jazz musician and multi Latin Grammy winner Joe Posada and his band. You can find their music here.

If you’re grabbing a summer treat for yourself, might as well pick one up for your four-legged friend! Betty’s Sweet Bakery is a new shop selling hand-baked dog treats using all-natural, fresh ingredients. We’ll be making “pup-cakes” and “paw-letas” with the owner today.

