‘World’s largest and most popular dinosaur attraction’ returns to San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something fun and adventurous your family can enjoy?

Jurassic Quest, the world’s “largest and most popular dinosaur attraction,” is returning to San Antonio for an in-person, indoor event at the Freeman Coliseum.

Mark your calendars, this adventure is happening in Halls B and C on select days, from Sept. 24 through Oct. 4. The Freeman Coliseum is located at 3201 E Houston Street.

Explorers can see more than 100 true-to-life-size animatronic dinosaurs in the halls at the touring exhibition, including the Tyrannosaurus rex, Carnotaurus and Dracorex.

“In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail,” stated by Jurassic Quest. “Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.”

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family “edutainment” shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Guests can expect dinosaur rides, science stations, bounce houses, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, animal art tattoos, crafts and games.

Children younger than 2 years of age will be admitted for free. Ticket prices, vary by age and time of day you plan to attend, start at $19.

Jurassic Quest is selling tickets with timed entry, due to COVID-19 protocols and in an effort to minimize crowds.

This limited-time event is a self-guided tour, and the average length attendees spend exploring is two to three hours.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows.

There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12).

“Our enhanced health and safety measures, including timed entry to manage capacity, are designed to ensure the safety of our guests, cast and crew while delivering a memorable and enjoyable family experience for your dino herd,” said a representative for Jurassic Quest.

To learn more about Jurassic Quest, click or tap here.