Cloudy icon
81º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Fall decorations for your home + delicious food!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live
As seen on SA Live (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we taste a chicken curry bowl from Pinch Boil House! A local, asian and cajun fusion restaurant that’s opening up a new location.

Plus, the folks from Señor Veggie, a local vegan restaurant, are going to share their diverse menu with locally, sourced food.

Then, we check out Rancho Díaz, a new home goods store at the Pearl, that can fill your house with fall decorations!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook