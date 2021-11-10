Need a new doctor? Some things to weigh in when looking for a new primary care physician

Conviva Care Center’s grand opening event for its newest location will be at 7142 San Pedro Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you know a senior who is looking for a new primary care physician?

It might be a strange time to search for a new doctor, but for some, that’s the reality.

How are health centers and doctors’ offices adapting to help their patients through COVID-19, anyway?

Here are answers to key questions, according to Conviva Care Center.

1. How are places keeping patients safe when they come to see their doctor?

Face masks are often required at any doctor’s office. If individuals do not have a face mask, masks will be often be provided and temperature checks will likely be performed at the door, according to Conviva Care Center.

In addition, hand sanitizer is usually available, and the waiting room chairs are spaced out to comply with the 6-feet social distancing rule.

2. Why is it important for patients to come in, even if they feel well?

It’s important to see your doctor now more than ever, health care experts said.

Chronic conditions such as heart failure, lung disease and diabetes can worsen without routine care.

3. What if patients are not able to make it into the office, due to transportation or continued fears about coronavirus?

There might be a service that can help.

Conviva Care Center, for example, has a transportation company that can bring patients to the clinics.

