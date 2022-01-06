54º

Stay in a repurposed chapel or log cabin at this Boerne hotel

The Kendall offers cabins, cottages and more for a romantic getaway

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SA Live's Jen Tobias-Struski takes you inside The Kendall for a look at some of their most romantic suites + cabins

BOERNEThe Kendall is located in the heart of Boerne. If you’re looking for a honeymoon spot, a location to pop the question or a romantic anniversary staycation, this boutique hotel offers quite the setting.

Here’s what makes it a great romantic getaway:

  • Peggy’s on the Green restaurant: 5-star dining in a romantic setting
  • The “Heavenly Suite” is a repurposed chapel that is perfect for two!
  • log cabins are all different and offer a quaint, unique ambiance
  • Staff will meet most requests, including romantic, custom, in-room dining
  • wedding venues

If you’d like to plan a romantic getaway or even book a reservation for Valentine’s Day, click here.

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

