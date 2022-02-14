Military Monday: Jon Wayne Service Company partners with nonprofit to build new home for local Vietnam Veteran

The Jon Wayne Service Company in partnership with Operation Triage built Jesse and Brianna a new home.

SAN ANTONIO – We all know San Antonio is Military City USA, and what better way to give back to a veteran than building him a new home?

Jesse Herrera, a 76-year old local combat Vietnam Veteran now has a mortgage-free, custom-built home, thanks to Jon Wayne Service Company and local nonprofit Operation TRIAGE.

The Jon Wayne Service Company helped spread the love by working with businesses and the community to provide supplies for Herrera’s newly renovated home.

“You know, I’m just humbled by what’s been done for me, by the things that have been said about veterans,” said Herrera.

Jesse and his daughter Brianna now have a beautiful new home as they were handed the keys last week.

Operation TRIAGE’s mission is to provide emergency advocacy and financial relief, mortgage-free homes, and home remodeling/ renovations to disabled veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with a focus to get their lives back on track and become productive members of their communities as a non-partisan/non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

To learn more about Operation TRIAGE, click or tap here.

