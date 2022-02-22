Happy Space: 5 ways to elevate your entryway

SAN ANTONIO – Brandi Sutherland is the owner and interior designer at Studio Sutherland. The mother and wife is sharing her tips on this Happy Space segment that can help add some life to any entryway ---after all, that’s the first impression when someone enters your home.

Tip 1: Have an anchor piece

Brandi shares a piece of furniture that you can “drop your keys on” as you’re coming and going. This can be an end table or a larger piece of furniture you can place items on.

entryway (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tip 2: Add a rug or runner

“It really adds a nice texture and grounds everything whenever you’re walking into your space,” Sutherland said. Brandi shares this is a welcoming piece for an entryway.

add a rug or runner (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tip 3: Add a mirror

“This is going to reflect natural light and make the room feel bigger and it’s also nice to be able to have something to check yourself,” Sutherland said. A mirror will be the last thing you can check as you head out to your destination, so “looking on point” won’t be an issue.

add a mirror to your entryway (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tip 4: Add a fun piece of art

Brandi recommends adding something that will “jazz up the space.” This can help add color to the small space.

add art to entryway (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tip 5: Add a bench

“It’s a nice drop spot,” Sutherland said. This is always a good spot to put your shoes on or to take them off as you return home.

bench (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For more information on Studio Sutherland, click here.