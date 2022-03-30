76º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wild Fiesta fun, Fiesta food, Easter treats + a fun weekend event for your pets!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Mister Pinata stops by for some Fiesta fun! You can see Mister Pinata tomorrow at Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair. All the fun kicks off at 4 p.m.

Then, it’s one of the wildest Fiesta events! The King of Cornyation gives us a preview of this year’s show.

Plus, it’s not Fiesta without the snacks, Jesse Mendoza, owner and corn master with Elotes Locos shows you what makes their corn standout from the rest.

Pet lovers listen up! There’s a big event happening this weekend that’ll be fun for you and your pets! We get a preview of some of the fun at New Braunfels Pet Fest with a caricature artist and dog trainer!

Also, Easter is almost here! A local baker from Sprinkles & Spoons is showing us some us easy treats that will impress the family.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

