As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 21, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Get stuffed with burritos, enjoy ice cold lemonade and acai bowls, chill out with a Jimmy Award winner and celebrate National Tequila Day!

Stuffed shares their breakfast and brunch burritos with us and believe us when we say these are definitely stuffed.

Wow Wow Lemonade Stand cools us off with flavored lemonade, iced coffee, smoothies and acai bowls. It could just be your new favorite summer spot.

Nicholas Barrón is a musical theater genius and he’s from San Antonio! We introduce you to this Jimmy Award winner from the Alamo City.

Tropical nights and deals for National Tequila Day! Don’t forget to stop by Costa Pacifica.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.