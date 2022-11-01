As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, learn how to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, creative Thanksgiving décor and a country music performance.

Jen takes us to the Dia De Los Muertos Museum where you can experience the holiday’s culture and history.

We recap Muertos Fest and show you how to honor the Mexican holiday.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center with La Vida de los Muertos dance production.

Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shows us how to make affordable DIY Thanksgiving home décor.

Author Abbie Maberry tells us about her “Let Your Little Christmas Light Shine Fundraiser” on December 3 and ways to make creative Thanksgiving table décor.

Plus, country singer Dustin De La Garza performs an original song.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

