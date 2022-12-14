65º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Baking tips, holiday cocktails, fun events + more

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Learn holiday baking tips with local baker The Del Angel. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, baking tips, holiday cocktails, fun events and more.

We learn baking tips from local baker Maythe Del Angel, who was recently on the new food network show “Bake It ‘Til You Make It.”

Chef Adrian Perez gives us holiday dinning tips and teaches us how to make cocktail bombs.

Looking for something fun to do? The U.S. Air Force Band of the West is hosting a free holiday concert open to the public.

We tell you all about Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse’s holiday extravaganza where you can enjoy mouthwatering food.

Plus, if you want to escape into the hill country this weekend stop by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park and Camp-Resort where you can sleep under the stars.

