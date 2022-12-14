As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, baking tips, holiday cocktails, fun events and more.

We learn baking tips from local baker Maythe Del Angel, who was recently on the new food network show “Bake It ‘Til You Make It.”

Chef Adrian Perez gives us holiday dinning tips and teaches us how to make cocktail bombs.

Looking for something fun to do? The U.S. Air Force Band of the West is hosting a free holiday concert open to the public.

We tell you all about Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse’s holiday extravaganza where you can enjoy mouthwatering food.

Plus, if you want to escape into the hill country this weekend stop by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park and Camp-Resort where you can sleep under the stars.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.