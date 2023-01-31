As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more.

The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies for many entrants in the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. Today, they’re telling us more about what they do for the parade and for many of the movies you know and love.

Speaking of the Cattle Drive, it’s coming through town this Saturday at 11 a.m.! The Vaquero Cook-Off ties into the parade and will take place at Historic Market Square this Friday through Sunday. We give you a preview of some of the yummy competition dishes with La Familia Cortez. We also have a special performance by Pedro Garcia, who will be there for the cook-off.

Master crafter Stephanie Peña Frost, owner of Princess and the Monkey Home Décor, shows us how to make rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts.

Plus, free crepes at Sweet Paris Creperie & Café! They’re offering a free Nutella crepe at their La Cantera location on Feb. 2, but you have to join their Sweet Passport club first.

Gear up for V-Day, gents! We have date night looks for men with Bexar Essentials ahead of the big night.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.